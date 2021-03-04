Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.