Wells Fargo & Company Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the period.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.