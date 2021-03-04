BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 624,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

