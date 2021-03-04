A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 457,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 328,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,275 shares of company stock worth $148,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

