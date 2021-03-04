Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Genesco worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genesco by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

