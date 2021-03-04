Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $139,798.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

