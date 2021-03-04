Aperio Group LLC Purchases 35,292 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 over the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.