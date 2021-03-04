State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,790 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.47 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

