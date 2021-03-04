Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.73 Million Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK opened at $50.67 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

