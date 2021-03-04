Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after purchasing an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

