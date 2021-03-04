Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of GPC opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.