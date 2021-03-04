Raymond James Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

