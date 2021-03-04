Raymond James Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

