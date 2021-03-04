Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Sells $388,420.05 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Brady by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

