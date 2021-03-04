Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells 4,566 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,812,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

