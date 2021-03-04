Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $87.49 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

