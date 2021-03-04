Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director E. Lawrence Sauder Sells 9,500 Shares

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. Interfor Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.75 and a 1 year high of C$30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.34.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

