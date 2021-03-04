Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $262,440.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:NSP opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
