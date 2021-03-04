Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Sells $262,440.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:NSP opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.98.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

