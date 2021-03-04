Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after acquiring an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after buying an additional 266,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

