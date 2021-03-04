State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 19,260 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,265,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.