State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,516 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

CPK opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

