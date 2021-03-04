American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $901,344.42 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Electric Power stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $100.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

