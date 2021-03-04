Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 104.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

