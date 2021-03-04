New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 32,141 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Primerica worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $145.16 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

