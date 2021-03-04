SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82. The company has a market cap of $853.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $20.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

