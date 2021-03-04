SG Americas Securities LLC Has $353,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,250,769.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Insiders have sold 618,388 shares of company stock valued at $25,392,011 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

