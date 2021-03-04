SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

