US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arconic were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

