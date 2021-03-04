US Bancorp DE Has $191,000 Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PC Connection by 857.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the third quarter worth $1,639,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PC Connection by 98.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PC Connection by 34.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the third quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.71 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

