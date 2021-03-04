Chardan Capital Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to Buy

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of EBS opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,995,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 31,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

