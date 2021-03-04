Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Raised to $33.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

