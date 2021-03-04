Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New $6.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

EXK opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

