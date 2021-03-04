LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.52.
LYB stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $273,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
