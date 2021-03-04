iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.49. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $158.89.

