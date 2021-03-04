New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 63.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $836,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 473.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

