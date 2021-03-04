New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 66,131 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of CoreLogic worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in CoreLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $82.86 on Thursday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

