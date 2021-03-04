Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. Valeo has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

