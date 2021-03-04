Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Declines By 35.6%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.

URCCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

