Sei Investments Co. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,140 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

