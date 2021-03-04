Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,384 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

