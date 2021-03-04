87,573 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

