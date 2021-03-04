State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $316,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $119.70 to $246.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of FUTU opened at $144.38 on Thursday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 1.76.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

