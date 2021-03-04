Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.55 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

