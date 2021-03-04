Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered Golar LNG Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.38.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

