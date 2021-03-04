Canaccord Genuity Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $30.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

