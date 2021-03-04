Kevin T. Longe Sells 8,417 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98.

Shares of BOOM opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $69.42.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 312,374 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.