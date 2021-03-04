Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) insider Martin Ward acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.48 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of A$499,320.00 ($356,657.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 87.26%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.