G Kennedy Thompson Acquires 1,500 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.99. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,659,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in LendingTree by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

