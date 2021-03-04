BlackRock Inc. Buys 339,182 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $221,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

