BlackRock Inc. Buys 257,561 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $223,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

CENTA stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

