BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,414,181 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,906,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $228,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

