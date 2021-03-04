Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.70

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 28431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%.

About Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.